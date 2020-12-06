1/
Raymond B. Roybal
1943 - 2020
Roybal, Raymond B.
March 14, 1943 - November 24, 2020

Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Born and raised in Salida Colorado. He attended CU Boulder and earned his degrees in Psychology and Sociology. He held various positions while living in the San Luis Valley and Denver. His primary employment was in the community regarding Housing, Civil Rights Commission, Voter Registration and Employment Labor. Ray believed in servicing and educating the community. He loved football, baseball and talking politics with his best friend Patricio and daughter Alicia. Ray is survived by his wife Sadie, daughter Alicia Madrid (Angelo), son Leonard R Trevino (Dawn), 6 Grandchildren, Brother Eugene G. Roybal. Services: December 14, 2020 at Romero Chapel Denver, 4750 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211 at 10:00 am.


Published in Denver Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Service
10:00 AM
Romero Family Funeral Home
