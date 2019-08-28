|
Costello, Raymond P.
87, of Evergreen, CO, passed away Aug 24. Raymond was born to James and Bernadette Costello in 1932. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Donald and James, his sister Louanna and his wife Lois. He is survived by his children, Charles and his wife Dana, Michael, Thomas, Robert and his wife Youngmi, sister Bernadette and brother Eugene, 3 grandchildren, Tanner, Brenna and Riley, many nieces, and nephews. Memorial Rosary service will be held at 7PM on Sep 2nd at Horan and McConaty Lakewood location. Funeral Service, 10AM on Sep 3rd at Christ the King Church in Evergreen. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mt. Evans Health Care and Hospice Evergreen.
