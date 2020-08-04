Platt, Raymond04/07/1928 - 07/30/2020Geologist, Father, GrandfatherRaymond Philip Platt, age 92, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 due to natural causes. He was born April 7, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. Ray is survived by his wife Suzanne, five children, Michael, Carolyn, Stephen, Robert, and Cynthia, as well as 14 grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Risen Christ Catholic Church, Monday August 10 at 2:00. Private family reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Foundation for Life.