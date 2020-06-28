Smith, Rev. Raymond Robert08/06/1921 - 06/20/2020The Reverend R. Robert Smith was born August 6, 1921 and passed away June 20, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Raymond R. Smith and Clara Bargeloh Smith.Fr. Smith served in Luzon in the Army Signal Corps during World War II. He worked for 30 years at Western Electric before entering seminary at Nashotah House to become an Episcopal priest. After his ordination he served the diocese of Colorado at parishes in Littleton and Denver. Fr. Smith also served as a volunteer hospital chaplain for over 7 years.He is survived by his wife, Maryan Sneed, his daughter Barbara Smith Eychaner (Jim) of Carmichael, CA and three grandchildren, Anne Eychaner of Carmichael, Jay Eychaner of Chicago, and Zachary Smith of Tucson. Also surviving are blended family members Kimberly Sneed, David Sneed (Jill), and their children Nolan, Lauren and Justin.He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Violet, and his son Stuart.Memorials may be sent to St. Martin in the Field Episcopal Church, PO Box 460906, Aurora, CO 80046 or The Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489 Rd., Brookshire, TX 77423.Due to Covid-19 private family services will be held July 11 at St. Martin's.