Raymond Whiteshield


1957 - 2019
Raymond Whiteshield Obituary
Whiteshield, Raymond
March 30, 1957 - November 12, 2019

Raymond N. Whiteshield, 62, of Missoula, MT, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Community Medical Center Hospital, peacefully in his sleep.
After his daughter's were born, Raymond and his little family moved to Northglenn, CO. After a few years in CO, he welcomed a son, Raymond Eagle Boy, to the family. Raymond spent the next 38 years in Colorado.
Services will be held in Oklahoma in a private ceremony, date TBD. Any monetary donations, or money to be spent on flowers, the family would like to request those donations to be sent to the Poverello Center, in Missoula, MT at https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/donate/
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences, please go to www.cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 19, 2019
