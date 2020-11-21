Pritchard, Rebecca

7/6/1928 - 10/31/2020



Rebecca R. Pritchard passed away quietly October 31, 2020 at the age of 92.

Rebecca was born July 6, 1928 in Manchester, NH, daughter of Hellen Kendall Reed of Goffstown, NH and Payson Hollis Reed of Dresden, ME. She grew up in Whitinsville, MA, attending Northbridge High School where her father was the Principal. She and her two sisters, Martha S. Reed and Nancy R. Tillett, spend their childhood summer vacations at York Beach, ME. She graduated Mount Holyoke College with a degree in Political Science. Following college she moved to NYC where she met Richard S. Pritchard. They married in 1956 and moved to Denver, CO.

While raising a family Rebecca work as an archivist for the State Historical Society under the Boettcher Foundation. She continued her work as a partner at Archival Associates and then for Citicorp as a Records Manager. She retired from Citicorp in 1988 and became a full-time volunteer.

Her many volunteer positions included Board member of The Renewable Energy Trust Fund, and Goodwill Industries. One of her great joys came from the many years she tutored at Denver Plublic Schools. She also collecting tens of thousands of children's books and redistributing them to children in the Denver Public Schools.

Rebecca's husband, Richard S. Pritchard, died in 1982. She is survived by her son Reed, daughter Marsha, and sister Nancy.

Rebecca was loved by many whose lives she touched. She, her beacon smile and steadfastness will be missed. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in her name to a local food bank of choice.





