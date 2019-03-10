Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
Springfield, VA
1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reed Otto Obituary
Otto, Reed
July 29, 1991 - February 20, 2019

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Reed Otto, passed away suddenly at the age of 27 years old. Reed will be forever remembered by his parents, Kristi and J. Merritt Otto, his brother Brad and sister, Lindsey. Reed will also be remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles and extended family and dear friends. A Vigil was held on February 28th at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, Denver, CO. A Memorial service will be held on March 16th at 11:00am at the Prince of Peace Church in Springfield VA. Reed will be laid to rest at Stratford Cemetery in Stratford, Texas on May 25th, 2019.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019
