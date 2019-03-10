|
|
Otto, Reed
July 29, 1991 - February 20, 2019
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Reed Otto, passed away suddenly at the age of 27 years old. Reed will be forever remembered by his parents, Kristi and J. Merritt Otto, his brother Brad and sister, Lindsey. Reed will also be remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles and extended family and dear friends. A Vigil was held on February 28th at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, Denver, CO. A Memorial service will be held on March 16th at 11:00am at the Prince of Peace Church in Springfield VA. Reed will be laid to rest at Stratford Cemetery in Stratford, Texas on May 25th, 2019.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019