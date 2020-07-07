Hart, Regina

August 25, 1951 - July 3, 2020



Regina Hart, 68, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 3, 2020. A fifth generation Colorado native, she graduated from Arvada West in 1969 where she met her high school sweetheart Steve Hart. They married on September 12, 1970. Regina graduated from Western State in 1973 with a Bachelor's in education. She later earned a Master's in special education from CU Boulder. She worked as a elementary school teacher for 35 years in Adams and Jefferson County, was an avid volunteer at church and in her community, and was the most selfless person to the people she knew and loved. She had a passion for the color purple, the Denver Broncos and animals of all kinds. She is survived by her husband Steve, her brother Greg, her children Jason and Jennifer, her grandchildren Christopher, Kaelee, Noelle, and Alyx, and her burros Vern and Stella.





