Sanders, Regina
5/30/1953 - 10/21/2019
Regina A Sanders was born on May 30, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to Richard and Eugenia Kent. She passed away at Presbyterian St Lukes hospital in Denver on October 21, 2019, after a courageous and well fought battle with cancer (Large B cell lymphoma). She had just received CAR-T cell therapy.
Regina grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from Southwest High School in 1971. She continued her education at Penn Valley Community College and Baptist Memorial Hospital where she trained as a Radiologic Technician. After high school, she soon married Gary Sanders at age 20, and they had just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary in 2019. In 2006, Regina graduated from Weber State College with a BS as a Radiological Practitioner Assistant and had worked at Kaiser Permanente for 22 years.
Regina enjoyed family, friends, sports, music and the great outdoors. She was an avid hiker and enjoyed many trails throughout Rocky Mountain National Park. She skied on water and snow, was motorcycle qualified, certified in scuba, bungy jumped, and had sky dived. She was very involved in her daughters' sports and had traveled in the Middle East, Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaii. She was also a proud grandmother who supported her grandchildren in their athletic and educational pursuits.
Regina is survived by her loving husband, Gary; her daughter Lauren and son in law David, of Overland Park, KS ; her daughter, Jessica of Longmont, CO. She has 5 wonderful grandchildren; Daniel (20), Hailey (17), Lilly (14), Chase (12), and Alexandra (8). She is also survived by her sister Debbie, and her husband John. She had 3 nephews, Jeff, Rick and Andy. Her sister-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Janet and cousin Florence and Flo's son Aaron.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 29, 2019