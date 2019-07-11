|
Rudloff, Rendell "Randy"
Randy Rudloff, 71, died at his home on July 9, 2019 of natural causes. Born December 9, 1947 in Watertown, MN, he lived in Lakewood and Littleton, CO. He retired from the City of Lakewood after 32 years of service and celebrated 25 years with Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District. Randy was a member of several fire protection and fire prevention organizations throughout the state of CO. He served honorably during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force for 6 years. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan (Joiner); son, Nevin (Jeannie); daughter, Becky (Mark); granddaughters, Morgan, Tayler and Mazie Rudloff and Eliana Moore. Memorial Service, Sat., 7/13, 11 AM, West Bowles Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Randy's honor to: Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District or Bonfils Blood Center.
Published in Denver Post from July 11 to July 13, 2019