Krakowski, Renee

4/30/1920 - 5/18/2020



Renee Krakowski, fierce holocaust survivor, passed away peacefully on May 18, at home in Denver, CO. Determined to make 100, she succeeded. Surrounded by a loving (covid-limited) family, she is survived by her daughters Ellen and Judee, her son Don and grandchildren Jeffrey, Tamra, Daniel, Ariel, Emily and Ruby, as well as six great and two great-great grandchildren. She was blessed. Her loving husband of 55 years, Josef, who preceded her in death, was always close to her heart. Nana was a force of nature.





