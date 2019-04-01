|
Dr. Gerald, Renner
Gerald Renner, D.D.S., loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at his home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Lesley and Ryan; grandchildren, Rowan and Sloane; and sister, Joan Renner Stringer. A Committal Service was held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on March 26, 2019 . Please consider making donations in his memory to the Vail Veterans Program, P.O. Box 6473, Vail, CO 81658. For full obituary, please visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 1, 2019