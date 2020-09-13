1/
Rhea Jean Ma Dvm Dodd
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dodd, Rhea Jean, MA, DVM
11/3/1959 - 9/3/2020

Rhea Jean Dodd, MA, DVM is remembered as an indomitable spirit, a devoted mother, and a caring partner and friend. Rhea founded and owned "Gentle Vet," a Denver-based veterinary acupuncture clinic that helped animals live fuller, pain-free lives. Rhea later led vet clinics in Kenya, where she discovered a love of elephants. Rhea was also an athlete who for 43 years found solace and adventure exploring high peaks, deep snow, and new vistas. She spent her final years living at the foot of the Tetons in Wilson, Wyoming with her life partner, Gary Kofinas. Rhea willed herself to live for five years after her anal cancer diagnosis. She is survived by her twin daughters, Annalise and Alexa Sonnenfeld. Donations can be made in Rhea's honor to the Rhea Dodd Fund of Vet Treks Foundation of Ft Collins, the Bees and Elephants Foundation, or the Anal Cancer Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved