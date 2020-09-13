Dodd, Rhea Jean, MA, DVM

11/3/1959 - 9/3/2020



Rhea Jean Dodd, MA, DVM is remembered as an indomitable spirit, a devoted mother, and a caring partner and friend. Rhea founded and owned "Gentle Vet," a Denver-based veterinary acupuncture clinic that helped animals live fuller, pain-free lives. Rhea later led vet clinics in Kenya, where she discovered a love of elephants. Rhea was also an athlete who for 43 years found solace and adventure exploring high peaks, deep snow, and new vistas. She spent her final years living at the foot of the Tetons in Wilson, Wyoming with her life partner, Gary Kofinas. Rhea willed herself to live for five years after her anal cancer diagnosis. She is survived by her twin daughters, Annalise and Alexa Sonnenfeld. Donations can be made in Rhea's honor to the Rhea Dodd Fund of Vet Treks Foundation of Ft Collins, the Bees and Elephants Foundation, or the Anal Cancer Foundation.





