Knop, Rhonda

Rhonda Adams Knop/McManus

1/03/1947 - 7/28/2020



Born Jan. 3, 1947 and raised in Wichita, Kan. by parents Vera and Rex Adams. She passed peacefully July 28, 2020 at home in Denver, Colo.

A graduate of Wichita High School East and Kansas State University, Rhonda married Doug Knop in 1968 and moved to Denver's Capitol Hill, to raise their son Damon Knop and daughter Heather Knop Iden.

After her first career teaching, Rhonda found her passion in residential real estate, starting with Mary Rae & Associates before launching Distinctive Properties LTD with Al Latham in 1984.

In 1993, she remarried, to Industrial Realtor Timothy McManus. The couple blended his 3 teens and her 2 teens, who all now have their own families in the Denver area.

Rhonda began her legacy of leadership in the 1970s, as president of the Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, helping run the annual People's Fair in the '70s and '80s, and led effective historic preservation of original Capitol Hill buildings. She led campaigns for Colorado's first Congresswoman Rep. Pat Schroeder (1973-1997).

One of her proudest accomplishments was helping start the nonprofit Redi Corporation in the 1970s, which she actively helped lead until spring 2020, establishing affordable housing for the elderly, poor and people with disabilities. She also served a 5-year mayoral appointment 1989-1993 on the Denver Housing Authority Board of Commissioners (Chair 1991-1993). Rhonda's leadership also benefited the Denver University Bridge Project, The Gathering Place, Judi's House, Qualife Wellness Community and Dress for Success.

Rhonda served as director of both the Denver Board of Realtors (Realtor of the Year 1987) and Colorado Association of Realtors, in conjunction with the National Association of Realtors. She branched out from home sales to help lead infill and redevelopment legacy projects in throughout Denver in the 1990s-2010s. In most recent years, Rhonda was a driving force of the Golden Triangle Creative District.

Although she never fully retired, the later years of her life were dedicated to her 7 grandchildren and to travel with her husband Tim McManus, and sister and brother-in-law Marian & Richard Bott. She began every day with the morning newspaper and fresh ground coffee, loved dancing and flamingos, and closely followed the Denver Broncos, Nuggets, Denver Channel 8's "Inside Out," and American Idol.

Rhonda was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Timothy McManus of Denver, son Damon Knop, daughter Heather Iden (husband Charles Iden) of Denver, her sister Marian Bott (husband Dick Bott) and niece Christina Murphy (husband John Murphy) of NYC. Rhonda will also be remembered with love by stepdaughter Christine McManus VonGunden, stepson Brian McManus & Sara Alan and stepson Todd & Andrea McManus. Rhonda will also be remembered by her seven grandchildren Reagan Knop, Tucker Knop, Tyler Iden, Dylan Iden, Kaleb VonGunden, Emerson McManus and Sullivan McManus. Rhonda is also survived by her first husband Doug Knop and wife Sandi Knop/Barnes. Other members of this amazing family who are missing Rhonda include Katie Montoya Knop, Keith VonGunden and Angie & Eric Barr. Rhonda will be fondly remembered by her beloved daily personal trainer of 27 years Maria Balassa, as well as several communities of friends and associates in the Golden Triangle, City Park, Capitol Hill and Wichita, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rhonda's name to the Redi Corporation, an established 501(c)(3) which is dedicating a legacy project in her name.

A memorial is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Autumn Park, 9710 E 32nd Ave., in Denver, with CoVid-conscious social-distancing and drive-up options in-person, and a live, online video option at 7:30 p.m.





