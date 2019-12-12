Home

Richard A. Brown


1934 - 2019
Richard A. Brown Obituary
Brown, Richard A
June 13,1934 - December 3, 2019

Richard "Dick" A. Brown left his earthly home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado to join his Savior on December 3, 2019.

Born in Houlton, Maine on June 13, 1934, eldest son of the late Gilbert and Lois(Philpott) Brown of Patten, Maine, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra, and brother, Robert. Dick graduated from the University of Maine in 1956 and was a mechanical engineer with the Lockheed Martin Corporation for over 30 years in Maryland and Colorado. Retiring in 1995, Dick and the love of his life, Betty (Cole) Brown, visited Las Vegas, Nevada and stayed for 21 years. In 2016, they returned to Colorado to be closer to family.

Dick will be forever loved and remembered for his calm demeaner, quick-witted humor, and brilliant blue eyes by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty, their three children, Heidi(Steve), Julie, and Derek(Kristen), seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. At Dick's request no memorial service will be held, but your prayers for his family would be a blessing.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
