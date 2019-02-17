Denver Post Obituaries
Richard A. Cumberland "Dick" Cumberland


Survived by wife Donna; daughters Lisa (Thom) Shearer, Laura Cumberland, Stacie (Michael) Moncrief; Shelly (Brian) Bartlett; grandchildren Brady, Elliott, Erik, Rachel, Trevor, Brooke, Bridget. Preceded in death by son Mark. Visitation, Tue., 02/26/19, 6-8 pm, Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County Line Road. Funeral Mass Wed., 02/27/19, 10:30 am, St. Mark Catholic Church, 9905 Foothills Canyon Blvd. Interment Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , act.alz.org
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 17, 2019
