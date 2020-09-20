Malik, Richard Alan
8/18/1953 - 9/9/2020
Born to John and Mary Malik, Rich came into the world a preemie, small enough to rest in one of his Dad's enormous hands. But he grew nonetheless possessing a fine mind with a particular affinity for numbers. He accurately remembered how much he'd won in playoff bets over decades and could calculate profit and loss ratios on the fly. He was a lifelong saver from his various jobs over the years from lawn mowing, Dolly Madison, Putt Putt, the Disney Store and King Soopers where he was their floral buyer. He chose to cut his pay in half when his Dad asked him to join the family business, Bonsai Nursery, bringing both his numerical fluency and love of flowers. He spent the next thirty-five years working with his parents, two brothers, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and conscripts, tending his geraniums and taking good care of the customers. He took special pride in selecting Christmas trees for symmetry and ornament capacity. Like all of the Malik men, he was a hard worker, but not averse to sneaking away to bring back snacks for the gang.
Kindling the spirit of childhood, he never stopped loving toys and holiday family traditions with pumpkin carving, Easter egg hunts and his legendary Christmas socks for loved ones, but also for children who otherwise might have done without if, not for his generosity. His thriftiness financed his giving and it gave him joy to share - especially items he found on sale. He reveled in baking and cooking using his Mom's recipes, with a special passion for summer jelly. Thanksgiving dinner became an obsession for vast amounts of gravy and dressing that sustained him from the freezer through the winter months. Christmas was cherished for its shopping opportunities, abundance and pure glee in finding the perfect gifts for everyone on his list, especially his beloved goddaughters. Uncle Rick loved all the kids and often showed it by giving each a nickname - a tradition carried on from his boyhood on South Irving Street of baseball and marathon Monopoly games. All of these fine attributes allowed everyone to overlook his sometimes curmudgeonly nature because deep down, everyone knew he had a heart of gold.
Rich will be deeply missed by his siblings, extended family, friends and customers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Young Americans Center for Financial Education https://p2p.onecause.com/yacenter-memorial-gifts/memorial/remembering-rich-malik
which teaches kids experiential financial literacy so they can earn and manage their money wisely - a gift that honors a childhood saver who spent his hard-earned money on the important things in life.