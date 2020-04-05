|
|
McElravy, Richard Albert
Richard Albert "Mac" McElravy, age 94 passed away from natural causes, under Hospice care, on Wed. March 25, 2020, in Greenwood Village, CO. He was born on May 31, 1925, to Elsie M. (Crocker) and Ray L. McElravy in David City, NE. After graduating from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln Mac served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving at bases around the globe, including Vietnam. After retiring to Aurora in 1969, he worked for Conoco for many years. Mac was a Republican, active in the Shrine Drum and Bugle Corp and Masonic RADOPS, for many decades. A self-made handyman, growing up during the Depression, he was always willing to help anyone fix most anything. He liked snow skiing with the "Over the Hill Gang" and climbing on the roof to install and adjust the HAM radio antennas, and telling jokes. Mac is survived by a special friend, Peggy Crandell, sons Bruce, Paul (Nancy), and George (Evelyn), daughter, Linda McFarland, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Frances M. (Hepperly), his parents and brothers, Dale, Harold (Jane Rech), and Allen (Beverly Finke), and his eldest son, Steven Ray (Audrey Muhs). A service will be postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorials may be made to a in his name.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020