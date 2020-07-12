1/1
Richard Anthony Valdez
1948 - 2020
Valdez, Richard Anthony
"Rick"
November 12, 1948 - June 29, 2020

Rick Valdez passed away peacefully at his home in Aurora, CO. He was 71. Survivors include his wife Ingrid Valdez (nee Hansen); his children Marissa Valdez Streyle and Mark Valdez; his four granddaughters Francesca Streyle, Madison Valdez, Alexandra Streyle, and Riley Valdez; his mother Stella Valdez; his sister Christine Nicola and her family; and his former spouse Susanne Valdez (nee Franza). Rick is preceded in death by his father Chris Valdez. In addition to his family, many friends near and far will miss Rick. Full obituary will appear at newcomerdenver.com. Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is being planned at this time. Burial at Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo, CO. Community involvement was important to Rick. So in lieu of flowers, please donate to Food Bank of the Rockies at foodbankrockies.org or by mail 10700 E. 45th Ave., Denver CO 80239


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Go in peace, Rick. We will miss you.
Kathy Hansen
Family
