Kirk, Richard Augustus
10/19/1930 - 08/30/2019
Richard A. Kirk, long time Denver banker and pillar of the Denver community, died peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Morristown, N.J. to Edith and William T. Kirk, Dick studied at the Hotchkiss School, Haverford College, and later at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Dick began his career as a banker at First National City Bank of New York. In 1958, Dick moved to Denver where he continued in banking at Denver National Bank which later became United Bank of Denver and finally Norwest. Dick retired as President and Chairman of the Board in 1993 after spearheading the construction of the Wells Fargo Bank building at 1700 Lincoln Street; the building, commonly referred to as the cash register, will forever define the Denver skyline. During his time as a banker, he also presided as the President of the American Bankers Association. Dick was an active and dedicated community volunteer serving in a variety of different capacities. He was passionate in his service to the Denver Botanic Gardens and was recognized as a lifetime trustee. For over 60 years, he was an active member of St John's Episcopal Cathedral where he participated in countless ways including as a member of the vestry. Additional civic engagements included: Chair of the Denver Chamber of Commerce, Chair of Downtown Denver, Inc and Commissioner for the Denver Water Board. Beyond his professional and volunteer endeavors, Dick was a huge fan of all Denver sports teams - specifically the Broncos. He was fond of time spent with friends at the Denver Country Club playing golf and tennis, and he enjoyed playing bridge on a regular basis; for all those who knew him, he loved to win.
Dick liked to say he was married for 60 years - 30 years to Gladys Nicholson Kirk and 30 years to Susan Cosgriff Kirk. Dick and Gladys raised three daughters together - Laura, Pam and Lisa. When Dick married Susan, he added four additional children - Anton, Chris, Gretchen and Peter. Dick is also survived by 14 grandchildren and two brothers William T. and Alan G. Kirk. He was predeceased in death by his brother Ely and twin Donald Kirk, his granddaughter Kaitlyn, and his two wives Gladys and Susan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. John's Episcopal Cathedral or The Denver Botanic Gardens. Services in memory of his life will be on Tuesday, September 10th at 9:30 am at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019