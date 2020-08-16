1/1
Richard C. Bridge
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridge, Richard C.
September 6, 1923 - August 7, 2020

Richard was born in Stork City, Missouri. The family moved to Frazer, Colorado in his childhood and settled in Denver after high school. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Navy during WW II. Returning home after the war he married Margaret Mary Garner, August 24, 1951 in Denver. Worked as a supervisor at Coors for over 30 years. He was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. His wife preceded him in death in 2010 he also lost his son, Ted in 2009. Father of Dewey (Stephanie) Bridge, Debbie (Doug) Stooke & Tom Bridge; grandfather of Jacob (Kendra) Stooke, Amanda (Chris) Cataldo & Ryan Bridge; great grandfather of Trystan, Huckleberry, Sawyer, Hannah Mae, Lilah Rose & Grizzly. He was laid to rest next to Margaret at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in a private service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved