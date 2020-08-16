Bridge, Richard C.September 6, 1923 - August 7, 2020Richard was born in Stork City, Missouri. The family moved to Frazer, Colorado in his childhood and settled in Denver after high school. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Navy during WW II. Returning home after the war he married Margaret Mary Garner, August 24, 1951 in Denver. Worked as a supervisor at Coors for over 30 years. He was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. His wife preceded him in death in 2010 he also lost his son, Ted in 2009. Father of Dewey (Stephanie) Bridge, Debbie (Doug) Stooke & Tom Bridge; grandfather of Jacob (Kendra) Stooke, Amanda (Chris) Cataldo & Ryan Bridge; great grandfather of Trystan, Huckleberry, Sawyer, Hannah Mae, Lilah Rose & Grizzly. He was laid to rest next to Margaret at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in a private service.