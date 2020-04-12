Home

Richard Clark Hale


1953 - 2020
Hale, Richard Clark
6/3/53 - 4/1/20

Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Freda; his son Brian Hale, wife Kathleen, children Ashlynn and Kassidy, daughter Amanda Reifinger, husband Donovan, children Weston and Veronica, daughter Keri Applegate, husband Craig, children Marley and Devyn. Rick was Born in Atlanta, GA and a proud Southerner. He graduated from Southern Adventist Univsersity in Collegedale, TN where he met his beloved wife, Freda. Rick worked in hospital administraton and moved his family to Highlands Ranch, CO in 1988 to open Littleton Adventist Hospital in 1989. He continued to work in healthcare until his death. Rick was an accomplished golfer, grill master, and boatsman. Rick always said "The most important thing in life is family" and lived his life accordingly.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
