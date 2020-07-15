1/1
Richard Cox
1938 - 2020
Cox, Richard
Alfred
10/10/1938 - 07/03/2020
Police officer / Outfitter

Richard A. Cox, a
resident of Conifer, Colorado, passed away on July 3, 2020 at home with friends by his side. Richard was born on October 10, 1938 at the family home in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Sewell James Cox and Alberta Winola Gearing Cox.
Richard loved to tell stories of his life, and did so with remarkable recollection of vivid details. His father taught him to hunt at a young age, which sparked Richard's lifelong passion for hunting. Richard not only loved to hunt, he also loved our country. After finishing high school in Pennsylvania, Richard served in the Air Force for six years, first as a jet engine mechanic and later as a drill instructor. Shortly after his military service, he pursued a career as a police officer. He spent almost two decades in law enforcement in California. Richard's skills and experience led to a job with the National Rifle Association as a lobbyist in California and division lead in Washington, D.C. His love of the outdoors and wildlife eventually took him back to California where he focused his attention on wildlife conservation, fund raising and hunting. As the owner of his own outfitting business, ELK RAC OUTFITTER, he spent many hunting seasons guiding hunters to trophy animals. His storytelling expressed fond memories of his interesting and rewarding life. Richard spent his life helping people and focusing on the causes he believed in.
Richard is survived by his two sons, Randy A. Cox, San Antonio, TX; Rick A. Cox, San Antonio, TX; three brothers, Robert D. Cox (Ann), Sherrils Ford, NC; Donald J. Cox (Louise), Brownsville, PA and Ronald A. Cox (Sallie), McMurray, PA; nieces, nephews and many loving friends, including the friends he lived with, Bob and Julie Eaton, after moving to Colorado in 2018.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on July 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
10:15 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
