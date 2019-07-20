|
Beougher I, Richard Dale
Richard Dale Beougher, I, "Dick", had a family man's heart, a wanderer's spirit and a writer's dreams. After 93 years of beating every odd and walking away with a story to tell, Richard passed away on June 23, 2019.
Richard was born in 1926 in rural Iowa during the Great Depression, and shared life with his parents, Ralph and Pearl, his sister Lois and two brothers, Marvin and Ralph, Jr. At age 17, he enlisted in the Army and served as an infantryman in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. In 1956, he met and married the love of his life, June Ella Kyle, and their love story lasted 62 years. Their family branched to 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. During Richard's retirement, he was able to pursue one of his life's passions and author two published books, "Will Munday: A Reluctant Warrior" and "First Names Only, Please!". One of his last wishes was to write more stories.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, June, his siblings and son-in-law, Boyd. He is survived by his children, Sandy, Julie (Brad), Lauri (Ray), Richelle (Brad) and Richard II (Shannon), and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren he so enjoyed.
Richard will be remembered at a private family service, with military honors and interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/.
Published in Denver Post on July 20, 2019