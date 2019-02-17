|
92, of Golden died peacefully at home. Born and raised in Denver and graduated from CU Medical School in 1950, while in the US Navy V-12 Training Program. He served as a flight surgeon in the US Navy for 4 yrs., later specializing in Pathology. In 1958 he joined the Depts. of Pathology at St. Anthony Hospital, Beth Israel Hospital, and was a partner at Metropolitan Pathologists, P.C. in Denver. Richard served as president of the Colorado Society of Clinical Pathologists and the Clear Creek Valley Medical Society, and was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Fraternity. Richard enjoyed hiking, fly fishing, skiing, golf and tennis. He is preceded by his wife of 64 years Margery Durrstein of Onida, SD. He and Margery traveled extensively. Longtime residents of Applewood, CO, they were active members of Rolling Hills Country Club where they played golf, tennis, and met with friends for over 50 years. Richard is survived by his daughters, Jill Warner and Kit Bazley; three grandchildren & two great grandchildren. There are no services in accordance with Richard's wishes. Memorial donations in memory of Dr. Herrmann can be sent to his favorite non-profit, The High Country News (P.O. Box 1090 Paonia, Colorado 81428 www.hcn.org).
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 17, 2019