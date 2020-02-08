|
Eber, Richard
Richard Jay Eber, 85, Englewood. Husband of the late Rochelle Dietsch Eber and the late Frances "Pinky" Bloom Eber. Father of Pam, Robert (Leslie), and Michael (Julie) Eber. Grandfather of Daniel (Lesia) McGlynn, Iliana, Benjamin, Andrew and Matthew Eber. Service, Monday, 11:30AM, Temple Sinai, followed by interment at Emanuel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Denver Young Artist's Orchestra, Temple Sinai, or a .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020