Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Temple Sinai
Richard Eber

Richard Eber Obituary
Eber, Richard

Richard Jay Eber, 85, Englewood. Husband of the late Rochelle Dietsch Eber and the late Frances "Pinky" Bloom Eber. Father of Pam, Robert (Leslie), and Michael (Julie) Eber. Grandfather of Daniel (Lesia) McGlynn, Iliana, Benjamin, Andrew and Matthew Eber. Service, Monday, 11:30AM, Temple Sinai, followed by interment at Emanuel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Denver Young Artist's Orchestra, Temple Sinai, or a .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
