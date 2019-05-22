|
Anzures, Richard Edward
August 5, 1949 - May 17, 2019
Born August 5, 1949 in Silver City, NM. Passed away on May 17, 2019 in Denver, CO. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest B. Anzures and Armenia Diaz Anzures of Silver City, NM, and brother Ernest W. Anzures of Mesa, AZ.
Richard graduated from Western High School and the Western New Mexico University in Silver City, NM. He studied for his Masters of Business Administration at Western New Mexico University and the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo, CO.
Richard served 10 years in the Army National Guard in Pueblo, CO.
Richard worked at the CF&I Steel Corporation in Pueblo, CO for 14 years as the Corporate Cashier.
Richard worked for the U.S. Federal Government as an auditor in the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Resolution Trust Corporation, the US Department of Energy at the Rocky Flats Field Office, and the Western Area Power Administration. He retired as a GS-14 from the US Department of Energy in 2009.
Richard is survived by his husband of 32 years, Leroy W. Green, two step-daughters, Marni Kaisergreen and Julia Green, two grandchildren, his brother Benjamin Anzures of Phoenix, AZ, and his sister-in-law Yolanda of Mesa, AZ.
Memorial mass on Friday, May 24th at 1pm at Saint Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post on May 22, 2019