|
|
Fisher, Richard
Richard Bradley Fisher (Rick) passed away on December 20th, 2019 in Oxnard, California.
Rick was born on October 27, 1948 in Denver to Maxine and Richard Fisher. He is survived by his three children, Tas (Alex) Battles, Zafar (Lila) Fisher and Yasmin (Kevin) Carey and their mother Jeanne Gilbert; five grandchildren; sisters Sherrylynn Coots, Elizabeth Ballard and nephew Rashid Coots (Shawn) as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A 1967 graduate of George Washington High School, Rick was an exceptionally talented three sport athlete who earned all-state honors in basketball, football and track. In basketball, he led the Denver Prep League in scoring his junior and senior years. He is remembered by many at George Washington and beyond as the first league player who could dunk over other players.
After high school, Rick played basketball at Trinidad State Junior College before transferring to CSU in 1970. He was a Western Athletic Conference scoring leader in 1970-71 with an 18.7ppg average.
The 27th overall NBA draft pick in 1971, Rick chose to play in the ABA signing with the Utah Stars in 1971. A hand injury led to an earlier than anticipated retirement from professional basketball.
After his basketball career, Rick became a certified tennis professional who coached at local high schools. As a dad he spent hundreds of hours teaching his kids to play tennis. Rick guided all three to NCAA Division I college careers. His kids are Incredibly grateful for his patience and dedication which instilled in them a love and appreciation for athletics. His gentle personality and infectious laugh will be missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 29, 2019