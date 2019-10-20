|
Flagg, Richard
05/09/1934 - 10/10/2019
Lt Col (USAF ret)
Lt Col Richard Alden Flagg Jr has completed his tour of duty at the age of 85. He was born in Massachusetts, the only son of Richard Flagg and Barbara Faxon. Flagg served 22 years in the Air Force, including two combat tours in Vietnam. He also worked as chief of security at Denver's Anaconda Tower. Flagg is survived by his wife of 65 years Loretta, daughter Kim, son Rick, daughter-in-law Amy, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019