Lindahl, Richard Francis



Richard Francis Lindahl, 73, of Highlands Ranch passed away on May 4, 2020.

A memorial/celebration of life will be planned in Colorado at a time when family and friends can travel safely to attend the event.

Richard was born February 1, 1947 in Newton, MA to Francis Colin and Rita Murphy Lindahl.

Richard attended Boston College and graduated from University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He attained a Master's Degree in Business Administration from University of Colorado, Denver.

Richard spent his career at Special Products Company in Golden, Colorado where he was the Manager of Advertising. He was described by the company owner as an exceptional employee who photographed and designed the layout for product advertising in magazines and handouts. He also created Show and Point of Sale Displays for outside trade shows. Rich worked with engineering to develop the company catalog which included specifications, instructions for use and safety features on thousands of products.

Richard was an avid golfer and belonged to the Wellshire Mens' Golf Club for many years. A highlight for Rich was hitting a hole-in-one of 229 yards at one of the Golf Club's tournaments on June 25, 1994, winning a trophy and a generous monetary award. Richard also liked to work out, hike, ski and bike. Richard followed current events and politics, at one time subscribing to three newspapers and multiple news magazines. Rich had a dry sense of humor which delighted his friends and family. He was a man of high integrity, was very caring and could always be depended on to support and help out.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandi (neé Barrett), his daughter, Kendra, her wife Emily Yates, and one infant grandson, Camden Christopher. Richard is also survived by one brother, Kevin (Lois) Lindahl of Long Boat Key, FL and one sister, Nancy (Donald Jr.) Jones of Warren, VT along with many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. Also surviving is a maternal uncle, John (Millie) Murphy of Tucson, AZ. Richard valued and lived for his family and we will truly miss him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Porter Hospice and St. Anthony Hospice Foundation 1391 Speer Blvd. Suite 600, Denver, CO 80204.

If preferred, donations can be made to the campaign of Joe Biden for President and/or to any Democratic Senatorial candidate in memory of Richard.





