|
|
Morrow, Richard Gordon "Rick"
July 19, 1951 - July 31, 2019
Born July 19, 1951, to Richard and Shirley Morrow, in North Conway, NH. Died of longstanding health problems on July 31, 2019, at Collier Hospice in Lakewood, CO.
Rick was the second of six children and the oldest boy. He was a hard worker, and was able to buy his first car, a Shelby Mustang, at age 16. He and all of his siblings grew up skiing at Gunstock Ski Area and he was an exceptional skier. After serving as a green beret in Southeast Asia, he moved to Colorado and worked at Arapahoe Basin as a professional ski patroller for three years. He moved to Denver in the summer of 1974. He worked three jobs that summer, one of which was working security at night at the Sports Page bar in Glendale. It was there that he met his wife, Sally MacLuckie, who was working as a waitress before starting law school. They were married in 1979. By then Rick had started his own appliance repair business. He was mechanically gifted and could repair just about anything. Eventually he had the opportunity to purchase the local commercial Maytag franchise, and he never looked back. He turned the company, Clean Designs, into a thriving commercial laundry equipment and repair business with several equipment lines. His hard work paid off, and eventually he was able to sell the business to his friend and chief salesman while staying on as an employee/consultant. This allowed Rick the time to do the things he loved, like spending more time in South Haven MI sitting on the beach after working on the old lake cottage, skiing with his family in Vail, doing improvements in his Lakewood home, and watching football in the garage with his two televisions.
Rick was a loving husband and father to his only child, son Tim (TJ) Morrow, who was born in 1984. He was an avid skier, bird hunter, and fisherman, and an accomplished "jack of all trades". He loved working with his hands and knew plumbing, construction, carpentry, electricity, gas, and anything mechanical. He was also an excellent cook. His breadth of experience, intelligence, and drive to succeed were impressive. His stories of ski patrolling, truck driving, and fights in the Sports Page were extremely entertaining. He was generous, organized, stubborn, imaginative, and powerful, a formidable man. He also had a tool collection that was second to none.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother and one of his sisters. He is survived by his father Richard Morrow, wife Sally MacLuckie, son Timothy Morrow (daughter-in-law Jackie) two grandchildren Drake and Kate, four siblings and their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life was held on October 12. Memorial donations can be made to the , , Collier Hospice, or to a .
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019