Hazlett, Richard
Dale
O.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Richard Dale Hazlett, 82, professor emeritus, Southern College of Optometry, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home in Lakeland, Tennessee. He was born in 1937 in Denver, Colorado to Glenn and Nelle Corning Hazlett. Richard graduated from East Denver High School in 1955. After attending Willamette University and the University of Denver, he graduated cum laude from the Los Angeles College of Optometry in 1963, and he earned his M.S. and his Ph.D. in Physiological Optics from the University of Indiana. A pioneer in the contact lens field, he lectured nationally and internationally and was a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (FAAO).
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Janet Kelley Hazlett; his daughter, Kendra H. Armstrong, and her son, Brian; his stepdaughter, Christine Kelley, and her son, Michael; his son, Richard Hazlett (Natasha), and their three children; his brother, Dr. Douglas Hazlett (Janet) of Denver, and their children and grandchildren; and many friends, colleagues, and extended family members. A celebration of life will be held on June 23, 2020 in Memphis. At the family's request, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Hazlett's name to 20/20 Memphis, 825 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120, 2020memphis.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 17, 2020.