Lacouture, Richard J. "Dick"
It is with great sorrow and sadness that we inform you that our husband, father, brother, friend, and son Richard "Dick" J. Lacouture passed away at 68 years old on July 17, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Dick was born in Anchorage, Alaska on August 26th, 1951. He graduated from Colorado School of Mines (1973) and Stanford Law School (1976). He began his career in private practice at Davis, Graham & Stubbs in Denver and, in 1981, became in-house counsel at Mobil Oil and later ExxonMobil, retiring back in Colorado in 2006. He was tirelessly dedicated to his family, a lifelong guitarist, and wrote his first novel, "Spirits of the Lake," in 2019, which his family is in the process of publishing. Dick is survived by his wife, Jacqueline A. Wright, his sons, Matthew Thomas Lacouture and Jonathan Paul Lacouture, his brother, Arthur Lacouture, and sister, Sue Lacouture. For the full obituary please visit: HoranCares.com/obits/Richard-Dick-Lacouture
.