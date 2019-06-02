|
Jones, Richard
Arthur
Sept. 3, 1942 - May 12, 2019
Richard A. Jones of
Boulder died on Sunday, May 12, at home. He had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in December 2018. He was 76.
Richard arrived in Boulder on his 21st birthday, September 3, 1963. He had a long career at the University of Colorado as a computer systems manager and was a respected member of the wider community.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Barney Jones of Boulder; his daughter Kathryn Jones Grosscup (Scott) of Glenwood Springs; his son, Peter N. Jones (Tara) of Lakewood; three grandsons; and others.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, at 3 p.m. at Unity of Boulder Church, 2855 Folsom St. in Boulder. A reception will be held at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's honor to: The Colorado Mountain Club, Boulder Group, P.O. Box 3777, Boulder, CO 80307-3777; or to the ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter, 10855 Dover St., Suite 500, Westminster CO 80021.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019