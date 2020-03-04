Home

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Paul's
9200 W. 10th Avenue
Lakewood, CO
Richard Josselyn


1928 - 2020
Richard Josselyn Obituary
Josselyn, Richard
Dick
06/03/1928 - 02/22/2020

Dick was born in Denver, Colorado, and completed his life on earth at home in Denver. Dick worked as a pharmacist with Walgreens for 40 years. He is survived by his wife Janice, his daughter Sheryl, sons Lee and David, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 9200 W. 10th Ave, in Lakewood, CO, on Saturday, March 7th, at 2:00pm. Please visit AllVeterans.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 4, 2020
