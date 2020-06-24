Richard Kolacny
1928 - 2020
Kolacny, Richard
5/24/1928 - 6/9/2020

Richard William Kolacny passed away at the age of 92. Richard was a well known member of the Denver music community both as a stringed Bass player and as owner of the Kolacny Music business started by his father in 1930. He worked in the business his entire life and was highly regarded as a stringed instrument repairman and as a friend to musicians and customers alike.
Richard was stationed with the 302nd Army Band at Fitzsimmons Hospital for four years. He was a founding Board member and musician of the Englewood Symphony in the 1950s, later known as the Community Arts Symphony and now the Arapahoe Philharmonic. Very much in demand as a stringed bass player, Richard performed with the finest musicians in the area for much of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Bettie Kolacny. His son David Kolacny, daughter Donna Kolacny and daughter in law Debbie Kolacny will continue running the family business. He also leaves grand-daughter Katie Kolacny and great grand-daughter Elspeth Wooldridge.
A memorial service will be held when it is safe for his wife, family and friends to gather together.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
