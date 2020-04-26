Rodgers, Richard L. 1933 - 2020 Richard "Rich" or "Dick" Rodgers passed away April 11, 2020 in Denver at the age of 86. He was born and reared in Fort Collins, Colorado as was his beloved wife of 56 years, Bernice (Reichert) Rodgers who preceded him in death in 2013. He is survived by his son Bradley A. Rodgers and wife Diana of Woodland Hills, CA, and their daughters Abigail Rodgers in Poughkeepsie, NY, and Emily Gerston in London, England; his son Scott T. Rodgers and wife Susan in Littleton, CO and their daughter Emma in Boulder, CO and son Peter in Littleton, CO; and a brother Charles A. Rodgers of Winchester, VA. Rich was a member of Sigma Nu at the University of Colorado in Boulder where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. He then enlisted and served as a Special Agent in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps. After his military service was completed, his first employment was in computer marketing with IBM in Denver, CO and Chicago, IL. He subsequently left IBM after many years and became involved in the formation and start-up of new technology companies in Santa Clara County, California where the next generations of computer and high technology industries were unfolding. The area eventually became popularly known as "Silicon Valley". An on-going desire to return to and enjoy the unique Colorado lifestyle eventually brought the family back to Denver from California where they enjoyed fishing, camping, golf and more. Dick then experienced a long and varied career in all aspects of commercial real estate, eventually concentrating on commercial real estate ownership and investments. The Family will have a gathering in Colorado to celebrate his life at a future time to be determined. Those who knew him will recall that Dick always told a good story, had a penchant for all kinds of jokes, was a loyal friend to many, enjoyed history and books, had a very soft spot for Golden Retrievers and loved his family. We would like to recognize his many close friends, far and wide, who gave him joy with Christmas cards, visits on the phone, lunches at his favorite haunts in Denver and outings to watch Bronco games or share a home-cooked meal. Especially proud of his sons and grandchildren, Rich was always eager to hear of their latest travels and schoolwork, see photos of past adventures and attend everything from baseball games and concerts to bat mitzvahs and graduations. We will miss having him walk through the front door for visits and holidays, always dressed smartly and handsomely, ready to join in the festivities. Memorial contributions may be made In Memory of Richard and Bernice R. Rodgers to The Cancer League of Colorado (PO Box 5373, Englewood CO 80155) or the Denver Dumb Friends League (2080 S Quebec St, Denver, CO 80231).

