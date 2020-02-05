|
|
VandenBergh, Richard Lowndes, M.D.
Richard Lowndes VandenBergh , M.D. was born June 29, 1934 in London, England. While his father Robert fought in North Africa during
World War II, his mother Dorothy moved the family to Toronto where he and his brother James attended school. After the war, they returned to England and he graduated from high school there. He moved back to Canada to attend McGill University in Montreal, Canada where he earned undergraduate and medical degrees. He then moved to Colorado for his first residency in Psychiatry at the University of Colorado followed by a second residency at NYU in White Plains, New York. He returned to Denver, Colorado in 1964 where he started a private practice and lived with his family for the rest of his life.
Dr. Vanden Bergh was an expert in psychopharmacology and group psychotherapy. He had a robust private practice for 50 years and also started a forensic psychiatry practice in the latter part of his career. He was well respected in the psychiatric community as he served as the Chair of the Board at Mount Airy Psychiatric Hospital and as President of the Colorado Psychiatric Association. He also served on the clinical faculty of the University of Colorado School of Medicine , Department of Psychiatry. Dr. Robert House notes that "he was highly esteemed and beloved by both faculty and trainees". He served as Chair of the Board of Compassion and Choices in Colorado and as a board member of the national organization.
Dr. VandenBergh is survived by his wife Paula Herzmark, his first wife Sally Lonegren and their four children: Thatcher (wife Tracy), Virginia, Rick (wife Kate), and Fred (wife Kre). He is also survived by six wonderful grand children: Ariana, Zack, Isa, Rebecca, Emerson and Teagan.
In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the following will be welcomed:
Denver Health Foundation, Hospice of Denver, or Compassion and Choices.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 9th at 3 p.m. at the Botanic Gardens in Mitchell Hall.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2020