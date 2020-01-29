Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Mueller


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Mueller Obituary
Mueller, Richard M.

Richard M. Mueller, 57, of Denver passed away January 23, 2020.
Born May 21, 1962 to John & Katherine Mueller. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, father, and infant brother. He is survived by his daughters, Kayla (Jeremy) Schutt & Jennifer (Matthew) Lougee; sons, Richard (Krystin) Mueller, & Zack Ybarra; cherished grandchildren, Jeremiah, Mariah, Devyn, Peyton, Gavin, Jordan, Hailey, & Leighton; best friend & cousin, Heinz Deffert.
He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, profound love for his children and grandchildren, generosity, and his passion for hunting and fishing. He was deeply loved and will be missed beyond measure. Rest easy, Fonzie. We will see you again.
Please join us to celebrate Rick's life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO at 9:30am. Condolences and memories can be shared at goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -