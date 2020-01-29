|
|
Mueller, Richard M.
Richard M. Mueller, 57, of Denver passed away January 23, 2020.
Born May 21, 1962 to John & Katherine Mueller. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, father, and infant brother. He is survived by his daughters, Kayla (Jeremy) Schutt & Jennifer (Matthew) Lougee; sons, Richard (Krystin) Mueller, & Zack Ybarra; cherished grandchildren, Jeremiah, Mariah, Devyn, Peyton, Gavin, Jordan, Hailey, & Leighton; best friend & cousin, Heinz Deffert.
He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, profound love for his children and grandchildren, generosity, and his passion for hunting and fishing. He was deeply loved and will be missed beyond measure. Rest easy, Fonzie. We will see you again.
Please join us to celebrate Rick's life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO at 9:30am. Condolences and memories can be shared at goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 29, 2020