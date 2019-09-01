Home

Richard M. Noble


1926 - 2019
Richard M. Noble Obituary
Noble, Richard M.
"Dick"
Feb 27, 1926 - August 25, 2019

Richard "Dick" M. Noble, 93, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Manhattan, KS, died peacefully on August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Lulu (Berger); brother: James; sisters: Virginia & Donna (York). He leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Mary Ann Mustari; children: Susan (Fred) Nothdurft; Todd (Debbi); Doug, Mary (Ed) Wilson; Kenny (Sara); Donna (Rich) Repp; Kim Barwin, Kent Mustari, Lesley (Dave) Rahbany; grandchildren: Tanya, Tom, Dylan, Andrew, Payge, Dani, Dev, Ryan, Maia, Nick, Nate, Diyanna, Suhnya, Naya, Sophia; great grandson: Dylan. Dick was truly a kind man and had the best sense of humor. He loved his family more than anything, even baseball and the K-State Wildcats! We will miss his smile.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 1, 2019
