ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303)425-9511
Committal
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Logan Military Cemetery
4400 W. Kenyon Ave
Denver, CO
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
1209 W. 36th Ave
Denver, CO
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
1209 W. 36th Ave.
Denver, CO
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
12801 W. 44th Ave.
Wheat Ridge, CO
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM
American GI Forum
1717 Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO
Pabon, Richard
July 5, 1944 - May 18, 2019

Richard A. Pabon, age 74, entered Heaven on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He died peacefully, but unexpectedly, at his home in Adams County, Colorado.

He is survived by his children and their spouses: Brenda Briggs, Andrea Jaggers (Chris), Dan Pabon (Heather), and Felicia Martinez (Efren); brother, Rudolph Pabon (Anita) and sister, Gloria Rosborough (Jeff); and four grandchildren, Maria, Alec, Arica, and Rocco.

He entered into this life on Wednesday, July 5, 1944 where he was born to the late Alex Pabon and Lupe (Mosqueda) Pabon in Fort Madison, Iowa. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Richard graduated from Iowa State University where he earned his Political Science degree and from the University of New Mexico where he earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration. Richard served as a Health Care Specialist for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for over 26 years. He was an active and dedicated member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where he served on the Parish Council, Finance Council, and as a Eucharistic and Liturgical Minister. Involved in dozens of organizations over his lifetime, he volunteered at Sunset Ridge Elementary, served on the Adams County Fair Board and as Commander of the American Legion. He was a proud Democrat and successfully worked to elect dozens of Democrats around the State. His joys were his family, dancing to Mexican music, and challenging the status quo.

Visitation, Rosary, and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m.,11:00 a.m., and 11:30 a.m., respectively, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1209 W. 36th Ave. Denver, CO 80211.

On Thursday, May 30th at 12:30 p.m., the funeral procession will depart from Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave. Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 and travel to Fort Logan Military Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave. Denver, CO 80236, for the Rite of Committal, which will begin at 1:30 p.m.

A Celebration of Richard's life will take place on Thursday, May 30th at 3 p.m. at the American GI Forum, 1717 Federal Blvd. Denver, CO 80204.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the AGIF Mile Hi Chapter and place in memo line Richard Pabon Scholarship Fund. Checks can be mailed to: American GI Forum - Mile Hi Chapter c/o Chairperson, Education Committee 1717 Federal Blvd. Denver, CO 80204.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
