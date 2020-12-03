Roller, Richard

Joseph

3/14/1945 - 11/25/2020

Physician



Dr. Richard Joseph Roller died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, from complications of cancer. He was 75 years old. Joe will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, and grandfather; a skilled physician; a pillar of the Colorado birding community; a musician; a lifelong learner; an enthusiastic traveler; and a lover of puns and jokes.



Joe was born in 1945 in Hannibal, Missouri. After graduating from the University of Missouri, he completed medical school at Case Western Reserve University and moved to Denver to practice medicine in 1976. Joe worked as a gastroenterologist at St. Anthony's Hospital until his retirement in 2009. When not at the hospital, Joe could often be found birding all over Colorado, a passion that took him to far-flung corners of the state and all seven continents.



Above all else, Joe was devoted to his family. He married MaryAnne Cunningham in 1979 and cared for her through countless surgeries and many years of illness. Joe was an unflagging source of support and wisdom for his two sons, a leader of their Boy Scout troops and an ever-present spectator at their soccer games, swim meets, and whitewater kayaking competitions. As a grandfather, Joe delighted in introducing his four granddaughters to the joys of nature, music, and literature.



Joe is survived by his wife of 43 years, MaryAnne; his sons Dan (Dwyer Gunn) and Tom (Sally); his sister, Merrilyn Parham of Hannibal, MO; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Carol Roller, of Columbia, MO. He also leaves behind four granddaughters and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 4 at 10 AM, and the family will also host a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's honor to Denver Field Ornithologists, Colorado Field Ornithologists, or Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.





