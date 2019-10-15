Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Soash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Soash


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Soash Obituary
Soash, Richard
Senator
08/03/1941 - 10/01/2019

Senator Richard Morton Soash "Dick", age 78, of Steamboat Springs, CO, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Homosassa, FL. Richard was born on August 3, 1941 in Steamboat Springs, CO to Irving and Nellie (Gray) Soash. Richard was a practicing Catholic at Mother of God Catholic Church in Denver. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Suzy Soash. He is survived by several children; and two sisters; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild (with one more on the way).

A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Steamboat Springs at Big House Burgers, 2093 Curve Plaza.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.