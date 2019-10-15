|
|
Soash, Richard
Senator
08/03/1941 - 10/01/2019
Senator Richard Morton Soash "Dick", age 78, of Steamboat Springs, CO, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Homosassa, FL. Richard was born on August 3, 1941 in Steamboat Springs, CO to Irving and Nellie (Gray) Soash. Richard was a practicing Catholic at Mother of God Catholic Church in Denver. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Suzy Soash. He is survived by several children; and two sisters; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild (with one more on the way).
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Steamboat Springs at Big House Burgers, 2093 Curve Plaza.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 15, 2019