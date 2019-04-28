|
|
Thomson, Ricky
8/23/1955 - 4/9/2019
Ricky Dean Thomson passed away peacefully at his home in Lakewood, CO after a short battle with cancer. Rick was born in Fort Huachuca, AZ to his parents Blaine K. and Mary Alma (Lattin) Thomson. He attended Montezuma - Cortez High School in Cortez, CO where he excelled in baseball and football. He received a full football scholarship to the University of Colorado where he played defensive end and on special teams. He played in the 1976 Blue Bonnet Bowl and the 1977 Orange Bowl. Rick graduated in 1978 with a Business and Marketing degree. He started a home renovation business in Fort Collins where he met his wife Gwendolyn "Wendy" Furst. For the remainder of his career he worked as a construction manager with several custom home builders throughout the Denver area. Rick will be remembered by his great circle of friends for his integrity, sense of humor and love of fishing. He is survived by his wife Wendy, his brother Rocky Thomson of Farmington, New Mexico, his daughter Jane Smart of Brighton, CO and soon to be granddaughter Paisley Smart. A family memorial will be held this summer in Pagosa Springs, CO
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019