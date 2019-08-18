Denver Post Obituaries
Risa Buckstein, born to Betty and Meyer Wolfgang July 5, 1945 in Boston (Winthrop), MA, beloved wife of Jan Buckstein, mother of Ron, Michael (Yael), and Adam (Chava) Buckstein and grandmother of Basya Liba, Emanuel, Sholom, Sruly, Simcha, Yehuda, and Miriam, lost her valiant fight of six years against ovarian cancer on August 14. She was a well-known and respected educator, administrator, and mentor to multiple generations of Jewish youth and adults in the Denver area. She loved the Jewish institutions that she worked with, most importantly to create a love of Israel. Amongst her many other accomplishments, she was also a co-founder of the LEA Chapter of Hadassah in Denver. Risa had an amazing ability to connect with everyone she met, and she was constantly sought after for her advice and guidance. She will surely be missed by friends, family, as well as the entire community. Donations will be given to Hadassah, BMH/BJ Synagogue, as well as the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019
