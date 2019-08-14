Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Barreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. Barreras


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita A. Barreras Obituary
Barreras, Rita A.
July 28, 1952 - August 6, 2019

On August 6th, Rita A. Barreras passed away after a short illness. Rita and her husband, Fred Langille, shared many life experiences and it was fitting that they shared the same day of death. Fred passed away four years earlier on August 6, 2015. They were married for 34 years and enjoyed traveling and designing and decorating their homes in Colorado and Hawaii. They moved to Hawaii in 2002 and returned to Colorado in 2012. Rita had a long a successful career and served as the Director of Aging for the State of Coloardo. She was also a consultant for the Department of Aging in Maui, Hawaii. Rita is survived by siblings: Simon Cardenas (Wanda), Ray Barreras, Doris Cody and Carlos Barreras (Kris); step-children Michael Langille (Shelly George), Heather Coffey, and step-grandson Dylan Langille. There will be a Celebration of Life later on this month. You are welcome to make a donation in honor of Rita to St. Jude's Hospital or the American Association of Cancer Research.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.