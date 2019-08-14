|
|
Barreras, Rita A.
July 28, 1952 - August 6, 2019
On August 6th, Rita A. Barreras passed away after a short illness. Rita and her husband, Fred Langille, shared many life experiences and it was fitting that they shared the same day of death. Fred passed away four years earlier on August 6, 2015. They were married for 34 years and enjoyed traveling and designing and decorating their homes in Colorado and Hawaii. They moved to Hawaii in 2002 and returned to Colorado in 2012. Rita had a long a successful career and served as the Director of Aging for the State of Coloardo. She was also a consultant for the Department of Aging in Maui, Hawaii. Rita is survived by siblings: Simon Cardenas (Wanda), Ray Barreras, Doris Cody and Carlos Barreras (Kris); step-children Michael Langille (Shelly George), Heather Coffey, and step-grandson Dylan Langille. There will be a Celebration of Life later on this month. You are welcome to make a donation in honor of Rita to St. Jude's Hospital or the American Association of Cancer Research.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019