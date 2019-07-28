|
Dawson, Rita "Annette"
On Monday, July 8, 2019, Rita "Annette" Dawson, loving mother of one son passed away at the age of 75. Annette was born on February 4, 1944 in Bethany, MO to Cecil and Helen (Hale) Ping. She received a Registered Nursing degree from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing. She practiced as an RN until her retirement in 2002. She raised her only son Jim. Annette lived in Eagleville, MO in her toddler years and moved with her family to Chariton, IA as a young girl. Annette attend high school in Chariton, upon graduation she attended Iowa Methodist School of Nursing. Following graduation she moved to Kansas City, MO to start her career as a RN. In 1977 she moved to Denver, CO. Annette enjoyed oil painting and spending time with her three grandchildren, Parker, Emily and Brady Dawson. She was a loving grandmother that was quick-witted and always had a story to help others through a difficult situation. She had a kind and compassionate sprite.
Annette was preceded in death by her father Cecil, and her mother Helen. She survived by her son Jim, daughter in law Cari Dawson (Hyman), brother Jim Ping, sisters Sherry O'Brien, and Suzanne Hensley. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a date to be determined.
Published in Denver Post on July 28, 2019