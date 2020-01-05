Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Zirkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Eleanor R.N. Zirkle


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Eleanor R.N. Zirkle Obituary
ZIRKLE, RITA ELEANOR, R.N.
12/07/1932 - 01/02/2020

Rita Eleanor Zirkle passed away and went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020. Rita was born in Nortonville, KS to Georgia and (Bo) Howard Mair on December 7, 1932. She was a graduate of Nortonville High School and Stormont-Vail School of Nursing. Rita married Ralph Zirkle on May 17, 1957. She was met in heaven by her son, Daniel Scot Zirkle, who preceded her in death. Rita was loved by many including her family; Peter (Mary), Michelle (Jerry) Michael and daughter-in-law, Michelle. Rita leaves behind 8 grandchildren; Shannon, Shawn, Katharine, Jacob, Amanda, Jessica, Raquel and Michael. 3 Great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Hanne and Klaudia. Rita was proud of her family and the joy that each one brought into her life. She loved her Christian family at Faith Presbyterian Church. She loved the Lord and enjoyed serving Him as He led her to do. Rita's nursing career led her down many paths from KU Medical Center, Navy Nurse Reserves, Forbes Air Force Base, Stormont-Vail Hospital, Mountain Home AFB Hospital (volunteer), St. Mary's, Rose Medical Center and Keebler Bakery. Rita Loved to travel, watch the Broncos, spend time with family and her wonderful friends. She said many times, "It was a wonderful life." For service details visit www.NewcomerDenver.com
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -