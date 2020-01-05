|
|
ZIRKLE, RITA ELEANOR, R.N.
12/07/1932 - 01/02/2020
Rita Eleanor Zirkle passed away and went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020. Rita was born in Nortonville, KS to Georgia and (Bo) Howard Mair on December 7, 1932. She was a graduate of Nortonville High School and Stormont-Vail School of Nursing. Rita married Ralph Zirkle on May 17, 1957. She was met in heaven by her son, Daniel Scot Zirkle, who preceded her in death. Rita was loved by many including her family; Peter (Mary), Michelle (Jerry) Michael and daughter-in-law, Michelle. Rita leaves behind 8 grandchildren; Shannon, Shawn, Katharine, Jacob, Amanda, Jessica, Raquel and Michael. 3 Great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Hanne and Klaudia. Rita was proud of her family and the joy that each one brought into her life. She loved her Christian family at Faith Presbyterian Church. She loved the Lord and enjoyed serving Him as He led her to do. Rita's nursing career led her down many paths from KU Medical Center, Navy Nurse Reserves, Forbes Air Force Base, Stormont-Vail Hospital, Mountain Home AFB Hospital (volunteer), St. Mary's, Rose Medical Center and Keebler Bakery. Rita Loved to travel, watch the Broncos, spend time with family and her wonderful friends. She said many times, "It was a wonderful life." For service details visit www.NewcomerDenver.com
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020