|
|
Pottle, Rita
11/9/1926 - 3/10/2019
Rita T. Pottle, 92, passed away March 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Denver on November 9, 1926, the fifth of seven children, graduated from North High School, and attended the University of Colorado. She met her husband, Jack Pottle, during her high school years. They married in 1948 and were married for 59 years until Jack passed away in 2007. For the remainder of her life, Rita lived independently at St. Andrew's Village where she made many new friends.
Rita devoted her life to raising her three children. She also worked for many years with the Denver Public Schools. She enjoyed traveling, golf and bowling, and in her later years, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her children Cathy Kawano (Ray), Connie Pottle and Jack Pottle (Judy), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 13120 E. Kentucky Avenue in Aurora. A lunch reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Clothes to Kids of Denver or Escuela de Guadalupe.
Rita will be greatly missed by her loving family and all who knew her.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019