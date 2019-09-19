|
McReynolds, Rob
1/26/1959 - 9/17/2019
With family at his side, Rob McReynolds passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at 7:30 am in Collier Hospice Center of Wheat Ridge, Colorado. When Rob McReynolds was born, he raised the bar. Those who met him, who worked for him, and who were loved by him, felt the potent intention with which he lived his days. Rob was a fighter who won - first in wrestling, then in love, and later in business. But like any great fighter, he showed us that life is not about the individual wins. Rather, his life leaves a lasting impact because of how he chose to be accountable to each and every one of the moments in between. His life reflected the love he brought to that which he cared about most - cherished time with family, traveling to unforgettable places, and attending concerts and sporting events that fueled his soul. Those things were the hallmark of Rob's life, and yet they merely hint at the magic with which he lived. Born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, and raised in the Hawkeye State, Rob was a three-sport athlete in baseball, football, and wrestling. He set the DeWitt Central High School wrestling record in 1977 for the most single season wins with 31 matches. And he did so with a full afro. On Feb 16, 1980 Rob used this love of wrestling to woo his future bride, taking Barb, his not-so-high-school-sweetheart, out on their first date to an Iowa versus Iowa State wrestling meet. On May 22, 1981, Rob married Barb with friends, family and all four grandmothers by their side. This was the moment he came heart-to-heart with arguably the greatest secret weapon of his life. Barb would color his days with joy, partnership, and laughter, and would help him endure future struggles that he couldn't yet see - like the loss of their three-month old son, Neil, who died of SIDS in 1987, and Rob's own graceful, life-ending battle with Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Rob and Barb raised their two daughters, Megan and Mo, with the spirit of warriors - big hearts that knew how to overcome. As the "clutch" parent, they went to Rob for advice in times of trouble and strife. Rob taught his girls the meaning of mental toughness. He tested this in small moments on the couch flicking their toes for a reaction, and in meaningful ones like calling family meetings and addressing issues head on. Together with Barb, they traveled to places like SeaWorld, Disneyland, New Zealand, and most recently Maui with his new sons-in-laws and grandson. Through his words and choices, he showed them all how to take one more step and dig deep. Rob was a fiercely loving parent who not only fought for his family, but also demonstrated how to take on life's great battles with determination. His employees learned this determination first hand, too. Rob began his 36-year career in the roofing industry in Colorado, and went on to purchase D&D Roofing, Inc. in 1997. Rob was known as much for his enthusiasm and trustworthiness as he was for his work ethic. Through Rob's leadership, D&D earned many workmanship awards from the Colorado Roofing Association (CRA) for 15 consecutive years, and won the prestigious Gold Circle Award for job of the year from the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA). Rob was able to influence the standards of an entire industry while serving as a board member, director and vice president of the NRCA. Fittingly, in 2013 Rob won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the CRA. He later sold D&D Roofing, Inc. in January of 2016. Coach McReynolds, as the high school wrestlers called him, gave his athletes the gift of influence during his decade-long coaching career. Creating an alchemy of adulthood, Rob wanted all of his wrestlers to push their mental and physical limits, not only on the mat but in their roles as outstanding young men. The highlight of Rob's coaching career included a three-year winning streak between 1993 and 1995 where his squad had a combined record of 107 wins with zero losses, and he coached Colorado State's Wrestler of the Year. He also coached a Colorado Cadet and Junior National team from 1992 to 1995. He attended 34 NCAA wrestling tournaments, was a member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association for 25 years, and was a University of Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling Club board member. Recently, Rob presented the eponymous Hawkeye Wrestling Club Rob McReynolds Passion Award to its first-ever recipient. The HWC was one of Rob's favorite non-profit organizations, so this was an incredible honor for him. Rob's life of service, of laughter, and of adventure is a breathtaking snapshot of what's possible when you lead with faith-based values, strong work ethic, and enduring love. Those who knew him know that for as much as he was willing to battle for what matters, he was willing to celebrate with big laughs, a roaring raptor impression, and a raised glass. His life was a compelling cocktail of work-hard-play-hard balance. While the world deserves more time to learn from this warrior of a man, he leaves behind a lifetime of wisdom in the memories we keep. Like the music he loved so dearly, Rob's impact will remain close to the heart, readily retrieved like an old-remembered song. If ever grief gets louder than the gratitude for his life well-lived, all in sorrow will remember Rob's rallying cry: Be Good. Be really good. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Barb, and his daughters Megan McReynolds (Omar Millan) of Aurora, Colorado and Mo McReynolds (Greg Dickey) of Mount Maunganui, New Zealand and his grandson Brixton Dickey of Mount Maunganui. His siblings are sisters Dayna McReynolds of DeWitt, Iowa and Lori (the Rev. Chuck) Myers of Surprise, Arizona and brothers Richard (Renee) McReynolds of Golden, Colorado, and Michael McReynolds of Camp Verde, Arizona. In addition to his son Neil, Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Fay Ziemer and Richard McReynolds.
A Funeral Mass for Rob will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave. in Arvada, on Friday 9/27 at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to the Hawkeye Wrestling Club at https://www.hawkeyewrestlingclub.com/donations/
